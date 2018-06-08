WATCH: When chef Anthony Bourdain discovered Indian cinema with Mammootty

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who died at the age of 61, in conversation with Mammootty. (Source: /YouTube) Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who died at the age of 61, in conversation with Mammootty. (Source: /YouTube)

Travel host and chef Anthony Bourdain, who authored Kitchen Confidential; a book that highlights the dark side of restaurants in New York, died at the age of 61 on Friday. The death was confirmed by CNN and the cause was reportedly said to be suicide.

ALSO READ | Anthony Bourdain dead at the age of 61; Netizens mourn the celebrity chef and TV host’s demise

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague,” the news company stated in a statement. The statement also shed light on the celebrity chef’s love for “great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world” that made him a “unique storyteller”.

ALSO READ | Vietnam restaurant encases the table Obama and Bourdain sat on in 2016

Bourdain’s first TV show was A Cook’s Tour on the Food Network in 2002, and a few years later he bagged two Emmy Awards. Interestingly, apart from food, there were many things the author was fond of — including Indian cinema.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: The worst meal Anthony Bourdain ever had

An old video of his conversation with Indian film actor Mammootty, who is known for his work in Malayalam films, has surfaced on the Internet, where the former is trying to delve deeper into Indian movies.

Watch the video here:

Reportedly, Bourdain was in France and was working on his upcoming episode of Parts Unknown. His close friend Eric Ripert found the chef unresponsive in his hotel room on June 8.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd