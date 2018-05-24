WATCH: This beautiful clip celebrating the spirit of Ramzan will make you say ‘I’m lovin’ it’!

Do you know anyone who is observing a roza this Ramzan? Show them this clip. (Source: McDonald’s/Facebook) Do you know anyone who is observing a roza this Ramzan? Show them this clip. (Source: McDonald’s/Facebook)

Ramzan, an Islamic festival that is celebrated in the ninth month as per the Islamic calendar, is an occasion of utmost perseverance where Muslims fast from dawn-to-dusk for a month. It isn’t easy to keep a roza during Ramadan as one has to abstain even from drinking water.

Dwelling on the same, food giant McDonald’s Singapore put out a heartwarming commercial that has moved many on social media. The 1.52-minute clip features a Muslim delivery boy who has kept a Roza(the fast).

The video shows his complete day and how he continues to restain even when people unintentionally offer food. However, by the end of the day when he is tired and worn out, a sweet gesture by an old man warms his heart.

Watch the video here:

Do you know anyone who is observing a roza this Ramzan? Show them this clip.

