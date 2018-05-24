Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • WATCH: This beautiful clip celebrating the spirit of Ramzan will make you say ‘I’m lovin’ it’!

WATCH: This beautiful clip celebrating the spirit of Ramzan will make you say ‘I’m lovin’ it’!

Ramzan 2018: This video shows a complete day of a delivery boy who observed roza. By the end of the day when he is tired and worn out, a sweet gesture by an old man warms his heart. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 7:30:35 pm
Ramadan, Ramadan mcdonald's add, Ramadan McDonald viral add, Ramadan viral add, McDonald's add, viral video, indian express, indian express news Do you know anyone who is observing a roza this Ramzan? Show them this clip. (Source: McDonald’s/Facebook)
Related News

Ramzan, an Islamic festival that is celebrated in the ninth month as per the Islamic calendar, is an occasion of utmost perseverance where Muslims fast from dawn-to-dusk for a month. It isn’t easy to keep a roza during Ramadan as one has to abstain even from drinking water.

Dwelling on the same, food giant McDonald’s Singapore put out a heartwarming commercial that has moved many on social media. The 1.52-minute clip features a Muslim delivery boy who has kept a Roza(the fast).

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2018: From ‘mosami namazi’ to ‘time for iftar’ – these HONEST tweets bring laughter on social media

The video shows his complete day and how he continues to restain even when people unintentionally offer food. However, by the end of the day when he is tired and worn out, a sweet gesture by an old man warms his heart.

Watch the video here:

 

Do you know anyone who is observing a roza this Ramzan? Show them this clip.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now