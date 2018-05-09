CCTV VIDEO: Two men pee inside an elevator; woman tries to block the camera

Camera footage of the three mischief-makers went viral and was all over social media subsequently. (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook) Camera footage of the three mischief-makers went viral and was all over social media subsequently. (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook)

In case you thought nothing on the Internet can really unsettle your Zen mode, then you are mistaken. Taking “vandalism” and “lack of concern towards public property” to a whole new level, two men decided to pee inside an elevator, while the woman accompanying them tried to block the camera. However, it all went in vain. Camera footage of the three mischief-makers went viral and was all over social media subsequently.

According to a report by Shanghaiist, the bizarre incident took place at Enshi, Hubei province, in China on April 30. The men chose two corners right in front of the cameras installed inside the lift and the woman tried to block the miscreants from the camera’s surveillance. Guess what though? She failed, miserably. By the end of the clip, the three of them could be seen exiting the elevator. Reportedly, one of the men who was a part of the vile act has been caught.

Brace yourself and watch the video here.

Alarming, isn’t it?!

