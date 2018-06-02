CCTV VIDEO: This monkey going bananas in Gujarat village will leave you LOL-ing

What would you do if a huge monkey knocked you down on a motorbike? (Source: Live Leaks) What would you do if a huge monkey knocked you down on a motorbike? (Source: Live Leaks)

Talk about going bananas? Well, one monkey in Gujarat surely did. Residents of the Supa Village near Navsari witnessed bizarre tricks and tomfoolery by the mammal, which later filled the environment with anxiety and panic. Imagine a huge monkey suddenly knocking you down while you were riding a motorbike. What if it came true? A series of videos etched together show the monkey going bonkers and attacking people out of the blue!

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Netizens think this monkey has a human face; do you?

The monkey could be seen pouncing at many locals all of a sudden and taking them down like any WWE bout. Although not funny, the clip is doing the rounds on social media and has left many in splits. The footage also shows locals prepping to take the repetitive offender in “custody”.

Watch the video here:

Have you ever faced a similar situation? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd