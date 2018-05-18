CCTV VIDEO: Man squeezes into a jewellery shop from under the metal shutter

The incident, which took place in Dongguan city, China, shows how the man squeezed under the metal shutter of the shop and then got through. (Source: CCTV+/YouTube) The incident, which took place in Dongguan city, China, shows how the man squeezed under the metal shutter of the shop and then got through. (Source: CCTV+/YouTube)

It seems as if thieves all around the world just got a bit more daring. Remember the recent incident in which a robber was caught breakdancing after breaking into a building, and another one wherein a thief snatched a phone from toddler’s hand right outside the child’s home?

Well, in another bizarre robbery case, a thief decided to break into a jewellery store and continued to rob even as the alarms went off. Reportedly, the incident took place on May 13.

A video captured during the incident, which took place in Dongguan city, China, shows how the man squeezed under the metal shutter of the shop and then got through. The 1.35-minute clip gives a glimpse of both, the inside as well as the outside view of the shop, where the man stole from.

Quite interestingly, the man did not cover his face even once during the entire robbery. Items worth $68,000 (approximately Rs 46.2 lakh) were stolen, according to a CCTV+ report.

The owner of the store told the media company that the thief took over 40 gold bracelets, several necklaces, diamond rings and earrings. The police is still investigating the matter.

