CCTV VIDEO: Jawan saves girl from falling under train tracks; Railway Minister Piyush Goyal praises him

The incident came to light after a CCTV footage of the episode that took place at the Mahalaxmi railway station surfaced on social media. (Source: PiyushGoyal/Twitter) The incident came to light after a CCTV footage of the episode that took place at the Mahalaxmi railway station surfaced on social media. (Source: PiyushGoyal/Twitter)

There have been many accidents and mishaps that take place in and around railway stations. However, there have also been incidents where alert citizens have been able to save lives with their swift reaction. Earlier this year, an RPF soldier saved a woman who slipped while boarding a train.

Yet again, another soldier earned the tag of a hero after he saved the life of a young girl, who was about to slip under the train tracks. Identified as Sachin Pol, the Maharashtra Security Force Jawan jumped instantly as soon as the child falling from the hands of her mother.

The incident came to light after a CCTV footage of the episode that took place at Mahalaxmi railway station was put up on social media. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the 1.33-minute clip along with the caption,” Sachin Pol’s bravery & presence of mind saves a toddler from being run over by train at Mahalaxmi railway station, Mumbai. We all are proud of the Maharashtra Security Force Jawan for his exceptionally brave act.”

Watch the video here:

Sachin Pol’s bravery & presence of mind saves a toddler from being run over by train at Mahalaxmi railway station, Mumbai. We all are proud of the Maharashtra Security Force Jawan for his exceptionally brave act. pic.twitter.com/c3dZ9PdOkY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 14, 2018

It took no time for the video to go viral, with many praising his vigilance and sharpness. The tweet had received over 6,000 retweets and 17,000 likes, at the time of writing. Here are some of the reactions on the video:

Sincere salute to this man. 🙏 — Gaindaswamy (@GaindaSwamy) May 14, 2018

He must be rewarded for his presence of mind and agility on duty. Salute to these force people who work 12-15hrs a day restlessly for Civilians. 👏 — DGV Resort Silvassa (@dgv_resort) May 14, 2018

The attentiveness and blitzkrieg action of the Jawan is commendable. My salute to this gallant youth. — Shyam Vibhow Chaubey (@ShyamVibhow) May 14, 2018

Although d Jawan was sitting on d bench how Alert & super active he was! 1 jump &he saved d kid. Extremely proud of Bravo Sachin Pol 🙏 @PiyushGoyalOffc @WesternRly @RailMinIndia He should be awarded for his Bravery & saving child’s life @Central_Railway @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Namrata Mirchandani (@Namratakm) May 14, 2018

What is your opinion about this incident? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd