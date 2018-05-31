Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
CCTV VIDEO: Heroic man saves girl by throwing himself in front of a vehicle

In the video, one can see how a vehicle supposedly lost its control and got on the pavement where a young girl was walking and hit her from behind trapping the little one in between its wheels.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 11:00:44 pm
cctv viral video, cctv accident, cctv accident save girl, Chinese man saved a girl, CCTV camera, small girl cctv, indian express, indian express trending news Watch this traffic video were a man saved a little girl by putting himself in front of a vehicle. (Source: XHNews/Twitter)
There are very few people who put themselves in danger to save a person, so when this man in China did something similar the Internet hailed him as a hero. A CCTV footage that has been released by one of the Chinese media groups on Twitter shows a man coming in front of a three-wheeled vehicle to save a girl. In the video, one can see how the vehicle supposedly lost control and got on the pavement where a young girl was walking and hit her from behind trapping the little one in between its wheels. Luckily, the man noticed this tragic incident and came forward to help her. Tragically, the man hurt himself and was reportedly taken for medical help.

Watch the video here.

However, it is not certain yet in which part of the country this incident took place. But it is certainly worth appreciating that the man had put himself ahead of the vehicle to save the girl. This video has been viewed more than 13,000 times at the time of writing.

