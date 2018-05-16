CCTV VIDEO: 10-month-old baby falls off escalator; accidentally slips from mother’s hands

The 10-month-old accidentally slipped from the mother’s hands at a mall in Rajasthan. (Source: Newslions Media/YouTube) The 10-month-old accidentally slipped from the mother’s hands at a mall in Rajasthan. (Source: Newslions Media/YouTube)

In a heartbreaking incident, the parents of a 10-month-old baby were in for a devastating shock when the mother accidentally dropped their little from an escalator. Reportedly, the mishap took place when the two were going up on the third floor at a shopping mall in Shriganganagar, Rajasthan. According to a CGTN report, the parents could be seen posing for a picture right before the horrific tragedy.

The footage captured on a CCTV camera shows the exact moment when the baby slipped and fell off the escalator. Soon after, there was chaos as the parents tried to get their little one and others rushed to help them.

Disclaimer: The video contains strong content. Viewer’s discretion advised.

Watch the video here.

Reportedly, the little one passed away due to injuries. The incident has left many people on social media shook, and they can’t stop mourning the loss of the mother.

