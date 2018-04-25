Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
VIDEO: Brave shopkeeper teaches a ‘spicy’ lesson to robbers with chilly powder

The shop assistant, who threw chilly powder from a box and prevented the robbery, does not want to be identified. However, his actions are being hailed as "very brave" by his cousins. The incident took place at the Baba Food City in Runfold Avenue, Luton, UK.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 25, 2018 8:02:05 pm
man fights robbers with chilly powder, shopkeeper chilly powder video, shopkeeper prevents robbery with chilly power, chilly power robbery, viral video Don’t you think using chilly powder was a smart move? (Source: BBC News/Facebook)
A group of three robbers, who were masked and armed with two handguns and a knife, were taught a spicy lesson by a shopkeeper who threw chilly powder on them to prevent the robbery. The incident took place at the Baba Food City in Runfold Avenue, Luton, UK on April 21, a BBC report stated.

The shop assistant, who threw powder from the box and prevented the robbery, does not want to be identified. However, his actions are being hailed as “very brave” by his cousins, as per the same report. A CCTV footage shows three men entering the shop with guns as the shop clerk is unarmed. It is then that he is seen opening a box and throwing its contents on the robbers.

Watch the video here:

 

Well, this is not the first incident of its kind. There is no dearth of bizarre robbery incidents around the world. While some fail due to their own stupidities such as the thief who covered his face with a plastic bag to avoid being detected or the clumsy thief who hit his head while stealing from a doughnut shop.

Do you think using chilly powder was a smart move? Tell us in the comments below.

 

