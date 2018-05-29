CCTV VIDEO: Scooter driver loses balance and falls in front of a bus; miraculously survives

The incident, which took place in Vitla, shows the man losing his balance right in front of a bus. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) The incident, which took place in Vitla, shows the man losing his balance right in front of a bus. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

Isn’t it unfortunate how the number of accidents keep increasing day by day? However, some people are lucky enough to escape the fatal incidents. Remember how recently, a child narrowly escaped a dangerous road accident?

In another such jaw-dropping moment caught on camera, a scooter driver narrowly escaped death after almost crashing into a bus in Vitla, Karnataka on May 26, according to a CGTN report.

The video puts the spotlight on a man, who was driving a scooter. He suddenly lost his balance and fell in front of a bus. While the scooter got crushed under the bus, the man, on the other hand, was flung to the other side and miraculously escaped the accident.

In the 34-second clip, the man can later be seen standing after the fall and looking under the bus for his scooter as people got off the bus and reached out to help him.

Watch the video here:

