CCTV VIDEO: Dog falls on lady; leaves her unconscious with three fractured bones

“It’s raining cats and dogs” is a common idiom used to describe “heavy rainfall”. But, can you imagine the literal meaning of that phrase? Well, it actually came to life in a bizarre incident when a dog literally fell on a woman while she was entering a building. The incident, which took place in Guangzhou’s Baiyun district, China, was caught on a camera installed in the area. The 8-second video puts the spotlight on the dog, which literally came out of nowhere, fell on the woman’s head immediately making her crash to the ground.

According to Shanghaiist, the dog that fell basically jumped off the roof of a nearby two-storey building. Fortunately, the two women who were seen in the clip were going to a doctor’s clinic when the accident happened. A doctor rushed to the lady, who had been knocked unconscious, and it took over 12 minutes for her to finally regain consciousness.

Watch the video here:

The lady was later sent to the hospital and had fractured three bones in her neck.

