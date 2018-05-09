CCTV FOOTAGE: 11-year-old girl jumps off moving vehicle after being carjacked

The viral clip of the young girl jumping out will leave you shocked. (Source: Aurora Police Department/YouTube) The viral clip of the young girl jumping out will leave you shocked. (Source: Aurora Police Department/YouTube)

In a horrific incident, an 11-year-old girl jumped out of a moving car after it was carjacked. The incident which took place at a gas station in Aurora, Illinois, was caught on a CCTV camera. In the shocking 42-second-clip, the girl opened the rear passenger door and jumped out from the moving car.

The girl’s father, who jumped onto the hood of a sedan that pulled up on the driveway, is seen driving away with the man still on it. Fortunately, neither the girl nor her father were hurt. The video was posted by the Aurora Police Department’s Facebook account.

Watch the video here:

The Police department were able to catch the suspect, who was a 20-year-old Chicago resident Tyrelle L Pulley after he crashed the 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd