Wednesday, May 09, 2018
CCTV FOOTAGE: 11-year-old girl jumps off moving vehicle after being carjacked

The 11-year-old jumped off from the moving vehicle and then her father jumped on top of another car's hood and was driven away with it. Fortunately, neither the girl nor the father were hurt.

girl jumps off car, 11 year old jumps off hijacked car, carjacked girl jumps off, father daughter jump off car. girl jumps off car video, viral video, indian express, indian express news The viral clip of the young girl jumping out will leave you shocked. (Source: Aurora Police Department/YouTube)
In a horrific incident, an 11-year-old girl jumped out of a moving car after it was carjacked. The incident which took place at a gas station in Aurora, Illinois, was caught on a CCTV camera. In the shocking 42-second-clip, the girl opened the rear passenger door and jumped out from the moving car.

The girl’s father, who jumped onto the hood of a sedan that pulled up on the driveway, is seen driving away with the man still on it. Fortunately, neither the girl nor her father were hurt. The video was posted by the Aurora Police Department’s Facebook account.

The Police department were able to catch the suspect, who was a 20-year-old Chicago resident Tyrelle L Pulley after he crashed the 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

