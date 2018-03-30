VIDEO: Amidst the CBSE re-exam controversy, ADULTS try to solve a board exam paper

Can you answer these questions from CBSE board exams? (Source: Alittleanarky/YouTube) Can you answer these questions from CBSE board exams? (Source: Alittleanarky/YouTube)

In the wake of CBSE re-exam controversy, there has been much commotion among students of class 10th and 12th, who are currently giving their boards exams. This is after the Central Board of Secondary Education’s announcement, in which it claimed that the board will be re-conducting the class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics paper, following the alleged leak.

Amidst all the ruckus, here is an amusing video of adults answering questions that are usually asked during the board exams. While many of us have conquered the dread of examinations and done fairly well in most papers, these questions will now boggle your mind and make you re-open your school books.

ALSO READ | CBSE re-test 2018 protest LIVE updates: Exam date announced for Class 12 re-exam

In the 2.10-minute clip posted by A little Anarky, many questions – which may seem easy – were asked to adults. After most of them were unsuccessful in answering them correctly, it seemed to be their own way of telling students that board exams don’t matter too much in the long run.

Watch the video here:

How many of these can you answer? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd