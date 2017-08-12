VIDEO: New CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi’s evocative poems have often gone viral; read them here

Have you read the new CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi’s poems? (Source: File Photo) Have you read the new CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi’s poems? (Source: File Photo)

Prasoon Joshi has been appointed as the new CBFC chairman after Pahlaj Nihalani had to resign from his post on August 11. The 45-year-old is not only a screenwriter and an ad guru, but a well-known lyricist and poet too. Jotting down his views in poignant poetic verses for the girl child, he has often shed light on women empowerment through his words. He has also highlighted other issues such as the endless sacrifice of martyrs. Have you heard all of them? Here’s a collection of poems that will make your eyes moist.

ARE YOU ASHAMED NOW?

Joshi’s poem is a wake-up call to a society that’s guilty of holding its women back, with a clear message that it will be the daughters of the country who will take it forward.

Watch the video here.

Here’s the Facebook post titled ‘शर्म आ रही है ना..’here.

SISTER’S UNCONDITIONAL LOVE

Joshi reminds us how the sister – through her acts of love – will remain the elder one, even if she might be younger in age.

Watch the video here.

Here’s the Facebook post titled ‘Raksha Bandhan poem’ here.

NOT AGAIN

“It is sad and downright pathetic how we forget and easily move on even after the innocent lives are being brutally taken away for no reason. Unless and until it breaks us down to the core, the situation isn’t going to change. It’s not just a poem, it’s an oath that we, as responsible citizens should take… ‘Is Baar Nahin'” Joshi writes.

Read his Facebook post titled ‘Is Baar Nahin’ here.

FOR THE MARTYRS’ SACRIFICES

Joshi paid a tribute to the martyrs’ endless sacrifices by dedicating a soul-stirring poem for them.

Watch the video here.

His words are an inspiration to many. Tell us what you think about the poems in the comments below.

