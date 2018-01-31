Latest News

WATCH: This man goes fishing during a flood; a true opportunist it seems

The clip shows a man making full use of the flooded streets around him, near the capital of Australia's Northern Territory. Watch the clip to see how he did it.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2018 10:02 pm
man catching fish during flood, man goes fishing during flood, flood fish video, video of fish in flood, viral video, Indian express, Indian express news Love fishing? Would you go out during floods to catch one? (Source: PTI News Network/YouTube)
Related News

It is quite amusing to see the kind of strange things happening around the world. In a video that has surfaced on social media, a man is seen holding a fishing rod and walking on a flooded street to create an angling experience. Posted by Damien Monck on a public Facebook  group ‘Old Darwin’, the 0.36 – minute clip shows a man making full use of the flooded streets around him, near the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory. Quite surprisingly, by the end of it, he is able to catch one too. Wondering how he managed to do that? Give this video a watch.

Watch the video here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 31: Latest News