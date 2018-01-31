WATCH: This man goes fishing during a flood; a true opportunist it seems

Love fishing? Would you go out during floods to catch one? (Source: PTI News Network/YouTube) Love fishing? Would you go out during floods to catch one? (Source: PTI News Network/YouTube)

It is quite amusing to see the kind of strange things happening around the world. In a video that has surfaced on social media, a man is seen holding a fishing rod and walking on a flooded street to create an angling experience. Posted by Damien Monck on a public Facebook group ‘Old Darwin’, the 0.36 – minute clip shows a man making full use of the flooded streets around him, near the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory. Quite surprisingly, by the end of it, he is able to catch one too. Wondering how he managed to do that? Give this video a watch.

Watch the video here:

