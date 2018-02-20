VIDEO: Cat sitting obstinately in front of an escalator and refusing to budge is the most adorable thing you’ll see today

This adorable cat video has over 49,000 shares at the time of writing. (Source: Aww Station/Facebook) This adorable cat video has over 49,000 shares at the time of writing. (Source: Aww Station/Facebook)

Animals, as is well known, can be extremely unpredictable. While some can amuse you by playing instruments, others can catch you off guard and throw away your money. And some can just sit and refuse to move – we are not making this up. In a recent video uploaded online, a cat can be seen sitting, rather obstinately in front of a busy escalator. In fact, it displays such resolve that the people are forced to change the direction.

The bundle of cuteness is believed to have emerged from a subway and the presence of a crowd did nothing to it.The video is adorable and has over 49,000 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

