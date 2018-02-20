  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • VIDEO: Cat sitting obstinately in front of an escalator and refusing to budge is the most adorable thing you’ll see today

VIDEO: Cat sitting obstinately in front of an escalator and refusing to budge is the most adorable thing you’ll see today

Sitting amidst all the commuters, the cat does not budge an inch. In fact, it displays such resolve that the people are forced to change the direction. The video is adorable and has over 49,000 shares at the time of writing.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2018 4:19 pm
animal video, funny animal video, cat video, funny cat video, indian express, indian express news This adorable cat video has over 49,000 shares at the time of writing. (Source: Aww Station/Facebook)
Related News

Animals, as is well known, can be extremely unpredictable. While some can amuse you by playing instruments, others can catch you off guard and throw away your money. And some can just sit and refuse to move – we are not making this up. In a recent video uploaded online, a cat can be seen sitting, rather obstinately  in front of a busy escalator. In fact, it displays such resolve that the people are forced to change the direction.

The bundle of cuteness is believed to have emerged from a subway and the presence of a crowd did nothing to it.The video is adorable and has over 49,000 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 20: Latest News