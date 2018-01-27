VIDEO: Caught on camera! Helper hits an old woman suffering from dementia

Planning to leave someone old and sick with a helper at home? Beware! (Source: Rustler Russ/YouTube) Planning to leave someone old and sick with a helper at home? Beware! (Source: Rustler Russ/YouTube)

Most of us are quite busy through the day due to our hectic schedules, and end up hiring nurses, helpers or carers for our ailing family members who aren’t keeping well. However, it isn’t possible to keep a check on the external help all the time or to see how they are treating those in bad health.

A shocking video surfaced on social media in which a carer named Stacey George, 46, can be seen repeatedly hitting a 78-year-old woman, Sabina Marsden, suffering from dementia. The 1.34-minute clip then shows the carer pulling off a blanket which the old lady is using and then throwing it back on her. She further goes on to humiliate the dementia patient by telling her that she “stinks”.

The video was secretly shot by the family, who watched the whole scene unfold in front of them. Her daughter Gina Owen watched the abuse in real time as it was live-streamed to her mobile phone. The carer was then asked to leave.

The footage was taken by the family to hand over to the police but George cautioned even after she admitted to assaulting Marsden on June 13 last year, according to an Independent report. The clip was uploaded by the family to warn others about such abuse.

