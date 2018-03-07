WATCH: Woman plunges into freezing lake to save dog from drowning

According to a bystander who uploaded the video, both the dog and the lady are safe and being treated. (Source: Ben West/YouTube) According to a bystander who uploaded the video, both the dog and the lady are safe and being treated. (Source: Ben West/YouTube)

Amidst the snow and all the cold, a woman in Vancouver, Canada, saved a dog from freezing to death after she jumped inside the frozen lake and rescued the dog. The incident was recorded and uploaded on the Internet by Ben West, who was present at the location. In the 1.50- minute clip, one can see the fallen dog struggling to come to the surface but is failing to do so. Seeing the helpless state of the animal, the woman jumped inside the Trout Lake to prevent the dog from drowning in the chilly water. In the video, West stated that both the animal and the woman were being taken care of and added that he had never seen something like this before.

