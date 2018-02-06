  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • VIDEO: Canada PM Justin Trudeau opposes the word ‘MAN-kind’, and everyone loves him for that

VIDEO: Canada PM Justin Trudeau opposes the word ‘MAN-kind’, and everyone loves him for that

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has managed to impress many, yet again, with his inclusive and accepting approach towards people. During a recent town hall meeting, he stops a woman mid-question, suggesting her to use "peoplekind" instead of "mankind", because it is more inclusive.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2018 8:57 pm
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau, Canada PM, Justin Trudeau people kind comment, Canada PM Justin Trudeau corrects woman, viral video, Indian Express, Indian Express News Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has won hearts with his inclusive approach yet again. (Source: Maureen Dowling/YouTube)
Related News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has time and again said he’s a proud feminist, and proved that though action as well. Last year, he even wrote about the importance of raising children as feminists in a powerful essay for the magazine, Marie Claire. His inclusive approach towards those around, and even when it comes to other cultures and religions has often been quoted by many, and here’s another example of when Trudeau walked the talk.

During a recent public town hall meeting, Trudeau was asked a question by a lady regarding the limitations faced by a religious charitable organisation. As she goes on to explain the issue she mentions that maternal love is the love that is going to change the future of “mankind”. It is here that the PM stops her and says, “We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind, because it’s more inclusive.”

Watch the video here:

Of course, this is not to take away from the need to change policies in Canada, among other countries, or take the focus away from concrete issues, but at least it could be seen as a small start.

What do you think of that? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Paul Simonson
    Feb 6, 2018 at 9:12 pm
    More baloney from the media machine...everybody loves him?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. C
      Col
      Feb 6, 2018 at 9:04 pm
      Despite the invented on the fly "peoplekind" I believe the inclusive term is actually "humankind". But hey, when you invent new words.. it's popular.
      (1)(0)
      Reply
      1. Michael Lunney
        Feb 6, 2018 at 8:46 pm
        "Everyone loves him", you say? That is a load of bull, this little trust fund baby is not as loved as you seem to think here in Canada.
        (4)(0)
        Reply
        Most Read
        Best of Express
        Buzzing Now
        Top News

        Adda

        Feb 06: Latest News