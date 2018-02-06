VIDEO: Canada PM Justin Trudeau opposes the word ‘MAN-kind’, and everyone loves him for that

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has won hearts with his inclusive approach yet again. (Source: Maureen Dowling/YouTube) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has won hearts with his inclusive approach yet again. (Source: Maureen Dowling/YouTube)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has time and again said he’s a proud feminist, and proved that though action as well. Last year, he even wrote about the importance of raising children as feminists in a powerful essay for the magazine, Marie Claire. His inclusive approach towards those around, and even when it comes to other cultures and religions has often been quoted by many, and here’s another example of when Trudeau walked the talk.

During a recent public town hall meeting, Trudeau was asked a question by a lady regarding the limitations faced by a religious charitable organisation. As she goes on to explain the issue she mentions that maternal love is the love that is going to change the future of “mankind”. It is here that the PM stops her and says, “We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind, because it’s more inclusive.”

Watch the video here:

Of course, this is not to take away from the need to change policies in Canada, among other countries, or take the focus away from concrete issues, but at least it could be seen as a small start.

