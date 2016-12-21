A Bhangra-dancing trio has won over the Internet with these unique snow-shovelling moves

Celebrating winter and toiling task in style! (Source: Maritime Bhangra Group/Facebook) Celebrating winter and toiling task in style! (Source: Maritime Bhangra Group/Facebook)

We know there’s a sad side to snowy winters – clearing the frost off the driveway or parking lot is a rigorous job, but certainly not for these men. In fact, this could be the coolest way to do the pain-stricken job.

The world loves anything Indian – the colourful dresses, food and, of course, our dances and Bollywood. Recently, Netizens have fallen in love with three men clearing snow – Bhangra style. Yes, the trio, sporting yellow T-shirt and red turban, grooves in the snowy-white parking lot with shovels in hand.

The lightfooted trio break into signature Bhangra moves and you can’t help but respond to the beats yourself and tapping your feet alongside. Well, few seconds in, it may not be a shovelling task, but certainly a cool work-out session in the lazy season. To top it up, beyond Bhangra song, it’s Sia Cheap Thrills – infused with Bhangra beats – that you certainly can’t miss or resist.

When Sia’s Cheap Thrills gets a Bhangra twist it’s certainly hard to ignore. (Source: Maritime Bhangra Group/ When Sia’s Cheap Thrills gets a Bhangra twist it’s certainly hard to ignore. (Source: Maritime Bhangra Group/ Facebook

The video uploaded on the Facebook page of Maritime Bhangra Group has been winning hearts on the Internet and people can’t stop sharing it. The video has garnered over 1.6 million views and extensively shared over 25,000 times, at the time of writing.

The Canada-based dance group has also presented the Indian folk dance at various cultural events and award ceremonies. Not just Indian fans, but everyone is happy to see the jolly Sikh men dancing their way in a cold weather. As far as cleaning the snow is concerned – they may just have inspired others to shovel it away!

