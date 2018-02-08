Cambodian actress allegedly gets possessed while playing a ghost in a movie

Do you believe in ghosts? According to reports, this Cambodian actress was possessed by an evil spirit and attacked her co-star while filming a horror movie. (Source: Khom Sokkhaythit/Facebook) Do you believe in ghosts? According to reports, this Cambodian actress was possessed by an evil spirit and attacked her co-star while filming a horror movie. (Source: Khom Sokkhaythit/Facebook)

We have heard of actors becoming so engrossed in their characters that they – sometimes – start to embody them. There is also a school of thought wherein people who essay the roles of ghosts or evil spirits are said to attract negative energy on to the sets and even the cast and crew. Well, if recent reports and a video are to be believed, one such incident happened in Cambodia, where an actor who was playing the role of a ghost was allegedly possessed by an evil spirit, and even attacked her co-star while under.

According to media reports, the actor tried to choke another actress with a thin wire, leaving everyone traumatised. The team was shooting a horror film, and a video of the actor – in costume – sitting eerily in a room, as the rest of the cast and crew stand gingerly outside has surfaced on social media, and is being widely shared.

Watch the video here.

There has been no confirmation regarding the incident, as to whether it was a prank or did the actor actually feel possessed. The vide was posted by one of the crew members with a message in Khmer, which when translated on Google, reads, “This is the unfortunate fact that there is something spiritual to come to our team, it’s the first time that happened during the shoot, it happened to me, the camera team, the story we filmed was ‘room spirit room’, they were nervous, and it was related to my aunt and the true spirit, the room of the room.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd