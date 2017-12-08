WATCH: This guy risked his life to save a rabbit in California wildfire and won hearts

The heartwarming video has left many teary-eyed on social media and they can’t stop praising him for risking his life to save an animal from the wildfire. (Source: NBC News/ Twitter) The heartwarming video has left many teary-eyed on social media and they can’t stop praising him for risking his life to save an animal from the wildfire. (Source: NBC News/ Twitter)

As people in Southern California are dealing with catastrophic conditions of wildfire, there is one video that is winning hearts on the Internet. While residents of the affected areas have been sharing photos and scary videos of the forests engulfed in flames, one brave soul risked his life to save an innocent animal. Yes, an unidentified man is being hailed as a hero as videos that surfaced online show him going very close the flames to rescue a rabbit.

The video shared across social media platforms by multiple users shows a young man in Ventura County highway near La Conchita baffled to see the animal trapped in rising flames. After a few helpless moments, he can be seen going into the burning bushes and bending down to lift the animal in his hands. In the clip shot from a distance, one can be heard calling out in alarm, “What is he doing?” to which another responds, “He’s saving an animal!”

Watch the video here.

Witnesses say this man pulled over to save a wild rabbit from flames along Highway 1 in Southern California as the massive #ThomasFire spreads toward Santa Barbara County. http://t.co/gGqzZlGfqT pic.twitter.com/3MT8IvV91d — ABC News (@ABC) December 7, 2017

People on Twitter started sharing the video and praising the hero for his selfless act. One user even asked if it was too late to name him “TIME person of the year.”

From 0 to crying in .2 seconds http://t.co/PmfvS1a8S2 — Gaiapatra™ (@Gaiapatra) December 7, 2017

Alexa, restore my faith in humanity. http://t.co/hyzuEBDPrK — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 7, 2017

Sometime, people give you hope beyond your wildest dreams. http://t.co/aduDtOTwyH — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) December 7, 2017

Thank you for your bravery, sir! Our thoughts and prayers go out to California! http://t.co/Xx0umVKBuT — Rhea Lana Riner (@rhealana) December 8, 2017

Damn… and just like that my faith in humanity is restored. We’re definitely broken right now but THIS? This means we’re going to be okay.

Thanks, young man, for being a good person. Our world needs a lot more people like you.

I’m sure his mother is none too happy with him tho — myordinarylife.org (@debsordlife) December 7, 2017

Whoa! This man risked his life for a wild bunny. (watch til the end) #ThomasFire http://t.co/tq2Eud7Lil — Carina Corral (@CorralCarina) December 7, 2017

There are still good people in the world. A man pulls over amidst wildfire to save rabbit in peril.#CaliforniaWildfires #ThomasFire #wildfire #California http://t.co/7z56qBswRY — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) December 7, 2017

That guy who saved the rabbit from the wildfire is everything ❤️❤️❤️ — demi (@demithevampire) December 8, 2017

Is there still time to change the TIME person of the year? http://t.co/9QPNTDCkU1 — jeremiah jacques (@js_jacques) December 7, 2017

I think it was pretty risky but it’s very touching ❤️ — Lorlor (@Todlor) December 7, 2017

