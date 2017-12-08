Top Stories

WATCH: This guy risked his life to save a rabbit in California wildfire and won hearts

People on Twitter started sharing the video of a guy who saved a rabbit from the wildfire in California and hailed him as a hero for his selfless act.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2017 10:51 pm
california, wildfire, thomas fire, LA fire, california wildfire rabbit, man saves rabbit from wildfire, los angeles wildfire, viral video, indian express, world news The heartwarming video has left many teary-eyed on social media and they can’t stop praising him for risking his life to save an animal from the wildfire. (Source: NBC News/ Twitter)
As people in Southern California are dealing with catastrophic conditions of wildfire, there is one video that is winning hearts on the Internet. While residents of the affected areas have been sharing photos and scary videos of the forests engulfed in flames, one brave soul risked his life to save an innocent animal. Yes, an unidentified man is being hailed as a hero as videos that surfaced online show him going very close the flames to rescue a rabbit.

The video shared across social media platforms by multiple users shows a young man in Ventura County highway near La Conchita baffled to see the animal trapped in rising flames. After a few helpless moments, he can be seen going into the burning bushes and bending down to lift the animal in his hands. In the clip shot from a distance, one can be heard calling out in alarm, “What is he doing?” to which another responds, “He’s saving an animal!”

People on Twitter started sharing the video and praising the hero for his selfless act. One user even asked if it was too late to name him “TIME person of the year.”

