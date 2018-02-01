Arun Jaitley’s BUDGET 2018 in SEVEN Bollywood SONGS

These seven songs perfectly fit Arun Jaitley’s Union Budget 2018. (Source: PTI Photo, YouTube) These seven songs perfectly fit Arun Jaitley’s Union Budget 2018. (Source: PTI Photo, YouTube)

After much hullabaloo about the fifth and final Union Budget from the Narendra Modi-led NDA government ahead of the 2019 elections, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley concluded his rather long speech focusing mainly on the rural and agricultural sector. For people who were anticipating significant announcements for the middle and salaried classes, the final report was quite disappointing.

With the spotlight on the problems faced by “common man”, Twitter soon started buzzing with hilarious jokes and memes. To add a tad bit more fun to it, here is a quirky twist to Jaitley’s words – as Indians are known for connecting most things to Bollywood, and there just happens to be a song for every occasion, or – in this case – for every budget! We’ve picked seven songs that perfectly complement parts of his budget speech… and you’re more than welcome to add to it.

No tax rebate, no saving for middle class (Ye jo thode se hain paise)

The finance minister did not allow any tax cut in personal income. This means no savings. So, when your friends or family members ask you to go for shopping, watch a movie or plan a party, you can end up singing this… Ye jo thode se hain paise, kharch tum par karoon kaise, from the movie Papa Kehte Hain (1996).

Watch the video here.

Agricultural growth to be doubled! (Mere desh ki dharti sona ugley)

To check farmers and rural distress, Jaitley announced a slew of measures. Jaitley said that the government has always been keen to enhance its commitment to the welfare of farmers, and is all set to achieve the goal of doubling an average farmer’s income by the year 2022. The MSP on farm products has been increased. This means we will have more Manoj Kumars in our fields singing… Mere desh ki dhartiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii sona ugley!

Watch the video here.

India among the fastest growing economies (Bharat ka rehne wala hoon, bharat ki baat sunata hoon)

The finance minister – in the very beginning of his Budget speech – said India is emerging as one of the fastest economies. “The Government, led by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has successfully implemented a series of fundamental structural reforms. With the result, India stands out among the fastest growing economies of the world,” were his words. Well, that means our countrymen can proudly sing, Bharat ka rehne wala hoon, bharat ki baat sunata hoon… from the patriotic film Purab Aur Paschim (1970), when asked about India’s economic state.

Watch the video here.

Costlier food and vegetables (Mehangai dayian khaye jaat hai)

“We consider agriculture as an enterprise and want to help farmers produce more from the same land parcel at lesser cost and simultaneously realize higher prices for their produce,” Jaitley said, promising a rise in minimum support price for farm products. Well, this will benefits farmers, but for salaried class… sakhi saiyaaaan to khoob hi kammmat hai… but mehangai dayian khaye jaat hai!

Watch the video here.

Cleaning the Ganga is of national importance (Jis desh me Ganga behti hai)

“Cleaning the Ganga is work of national importance and it is our firm commitment. Members will be happy to learn that this work has gathered speed,” Jaitley said. After reading the line, aren’t you singing Hum us desh k vaasi hai…jis desh me ganga behti hai too?

Watch the video here.

Kisan Credit Card benefit now extended to fisheries (Kheva re kheva, machhali hai saagar ka meva)

“I propose to extend the facility of Kisan Credit Cards to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers to help them meet their working capital needs. Small and marginal farmers will get more benefits,” Jaitley was quoted in his speech. A long awaited stand. Well, it seems like most fishermen will be soon celebrating the decision in Amrish Puri’s style. Kheva re kheva naiya kheva, machhali hai saagar ka meva… seems perfect in this situation!

Watch the video here.

Investment in sea plane activities (Aey Sagar ki lehron)

“For promoting tourism and emergency medical care, Government will make necessary framework for encouraging investment in sea plane activities.” Doesn’t the song Aey Sagar ki lehron, hum bhi aatey hain thehro come to your mind?

Watch the video here.

Can you link any other Bollywood song to the Union Budget 2018? Share it in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd