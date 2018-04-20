VIDEO: This BSF personnel riding a bike – STANDING on a pole – for a world record is everything awesome!

Have you seen anyone riding a motorcyle on a pole? (Source: ANI News/ YouTube) Have you seen anyone riding a motorcyle on a pole? (Source: ANI News/ YouTube)

If you have watched Republic Day’s parade then you are quite aware of the spectacular bike stunts done by our armed forces. Recently the ‘Janbaaz’ team of Border Security Forces (BSF) attempted to create a world record by a mind-boggling stunt. Yes, a daredevil biker from the security forces strived to break the Limca Book of World Record by riding on a two-wheeler but not sitting. Instead, the brave personnel stood on top of a pole, high above the seat taking his motorcycle around the ground in New Delhi.

The footage of the rider, driving a Royal Enfield motorbike from the pole has left people stunned on social media. BSF’s daredevil team is famous for their gravity-defying stunts and the driver’s calm expression will blow your mind.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time Indian Army has attempted to create a world record. In fact, in 2017, a team of Army Service Corps (ASC) entered the Guinness Book of World Records with 58 Indian army personnel riding a 500 cc Royal Enfield motorbike for 1,200m at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Karnataka.

