WATCH: Flying high! Bride makes magical entry with the all-new flying veil trend

Weddings, all around the world, are elaborate and grand events. People take months to plan the intricate details to make their special day a memorable one. From decoration and clothes to food, most things are done with utmost care and in some cases, special wedding planners are also hired. However, it seems like people in China decided to up their wedding game and add a bit of sorcery to the ‘magical’ event.

In a Facebook video posted by Shanghaiist, a bride can be seen standing at the end of the aisle, waiting not only for their groom, but for a flying veil too. Yes, you read that right and that is exactly the new trend that is catching up in China. In the 43-second clip, which had collected over 23,000 shares and 2.5 million views, at the time of writing, multiple women wait for the magical white veil that drops elegantly on them. Although it may seem to be a tad bit unusual, it sure does look beautiful.

Watch the video here:

Would you want a flying veil on your wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

