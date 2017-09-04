BRICS Summit video: Chinese reporter beautifully sings old Bollywood song

The reporter identified as Tang Yuangai sang the hit, melodious ‘Aaja re O mere Dilbar aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar from the film Noorie. (Source: ANI) The reporter identified as Tang Yuangai sang the hit, melodious ‘Aaja re O mere Dilbar aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar from the film Noorie. (Source: ANI)

Keeping the bitter Doklam standoff aside, India and China are moving forward to rebuild trust and maintain a healthy bilateral relationship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in China attending the BRICS Summit, and we found a reason to believe that India-China partnership goes back a long away, and there’s nothing that binds stronger than a love of movies and food. While there is no denying the love for Chinese cuisine in India, similarly it is also widely known that the Chinese love Bollywood films and songs, and that’s long before Aamir Khan’s Dangal fever gripped them.

At the recent BRICS summit, a news reporter from China Radio stunned everyone by speaking Hindi “thodi thodi”. And not just that, she even sang a classic Bollywood song and Tweeple found it “adorable”. The reporter, identified as Tang Yuangai, sang the hit, melodious ‘Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar from the film Noorie. The short clip of the female journalist singing at the summit in Xiamen is being well-received online and Indian Twitterati are thrilled to see the “lovely performance.”

Watch video here

#WATCH: Reporter with China Radio, Tang Yuangai sings a Hindi song during the #BRICSSummit in Xiamen (China) pic.twitter.com/dSi3ewzYy3 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

