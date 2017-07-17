WATCH: Boy proposing to girlfriend while adopting a puppy is the cutest thing you will watch today

If you need some inspiration, look no further than this. (Source: Josh Teller) If you need some inspiration, look no further than this. (Source: Josh Teller)

Declaring your love is no easy feat, as lovers often come up with different, innovative ways to seal the moment and make it memorable. And if you are seeking for some inspiration then we have some help. In a video that has over one million views on YouTube and over two million on Facebook at the time of writing, one can see a boy proposing to his girlfriend while they are adopting a puppy. The boy pops the question midway, and after being shell shocked, the girl breaks down and says a yes.

Watch the adorable video here.



And if you want some more inspiration, you can watch this video where a skateboarder proposed to his girlfriend in an endearing manner.

Watch the video here.

