WATCH: Born without limbs, this 24-year-old motivational speaker and beauty blogger spreads hope

No matter how grim the circumstances, there is always a positive side to every situation. Don’t agree with that thought? Meet Sinikiwe Nikki Kademaunga, a 24-year-old, who was born without hands and knees but made waves in the motivational speaking and beauty blogging world. Life was not easy for the young girl, who hails from Zimbabwe.

“When I was born it was very hard for my family to accept that I was born with a disability because at that time when a child was born with a disability, it was considered to be a curse from God,” Kademaunga said in an interview with Barcroft TV. She now manages to do her own and others’ makeup and hair without hands – using just her arms, which end at the elbow.

Although people understood quite little about her and even made fun of her, it was her grandmother, who made sure that Kademaunga’s house was easily accessible. It was around the age of 15 or 16 that the young Kademaunga realised she was different as she did not fit the notions of beauty as per the standards set by the society. However, she battled through it all and worked wonders.



