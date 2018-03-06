  • Associate Sponsor
Beloved ‘Shammi aunty’ no more: Videos of the actor reminding us why we will always love her

Veteran actor Shammi, who acted in TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati passed away on Tuesday (February 6). Her impeccable perfect comic timing in TV shows, effervesence and infectious laughter are still etched in the minds of people.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: March 6, 2018 4:18 pm
Shammi was 89 when she passed away. (Source: File Photo) Shammi was 89 when she passed away. (Source: Dekh Bhai Dekh TV Comedy Show/YouTube)
Veteran Bollywood actor Nargis Rabadi, who was known as Shammi, passed away on Tuesday (February 6). She acted in TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati and was fondly known as Shammi aunty. She was 89 and was suffering from prolonged illness. Her impeccable perfect comic timing in TV shows, effervesence and infectious laughter are still etched in the minds of people. And several celebrities and fans took to social media to remember her and the roles that she essayed effortlessly. "RIP #Shammi aunty having fond memories of you in serials Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati also remembered seen him in early films also," wrote one user.

As we celebrate her life, here are five videos that will make you remember her fondly.

She was hilarious in Dekh Bhai Dekh. Watch the video here. 

It is difficult not to laugh out aloud when she is performing.

She was one of the finest comediennes of her time.

She also acted in several films like Hum Saath Saath Hain and others. Shammi essayed the role of Karisma Kapoor’s grandmother in the film.

 

People on social media too remembers the actor fondly. Here are some of the tweets.

    In Dil Apna aur Preet Parai, you can see her 'smiling suspiciously' during the Ajeeb Daastan Hai song.
