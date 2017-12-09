WATCH: BJP puts up LASER LIGHT SHOW for Gujarat elections 2017 campaigning

As Gujarat gears up to elect its next government in two phases of voting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with a new way to woo voters in the state. Along with countless rallies, the party that has been ruling since the past 22 years, has put up a laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
Posted by ANI, a 49-second clip has surfaced on social media that shows the light show, which BJP is using to maintain its grip over the state. “#WATCH #Visuals from BJP’s laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, last night #GujaratElection2017,”the tweet read.
#WATCH#Visuals from BJP’s laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, last night #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/hZAKX5WEIJ
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017
