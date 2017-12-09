Top Stories

WATCH: BJP puts up LASER LIGHT SHOW for Gujarat elections 2017 campaigning

Posted by ANI, a 49-second clip has surfaced on social media that shows the light show that BJP is using to maintain its grip over the state during the Gujarat elections 2017.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2017 4:54 pm
gujarat elections 2017, narendra modi, laser light show, gujarat elections laser show, narendra modi laser show, gujarat elections videos, narendra modi videos, indian express, indian express news A 49-second clip shows BJP’s laser light show for the Gujarat election campaigning. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
As Gujarat gears up to elect its next government in two phases of voting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with a new way to woo voters in the state. Along with countless rallies, the party that has been ruling since the past 22 years, has put up a laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Posted by ANI, a 49-second clip has surfaced on social media that shows the light show, which BJP is using to maintain its grip over the state.

