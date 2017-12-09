WATCH: BJP puts up LASER LIGHT SHOW for Gujarat elections 2017 campaigning

A 49-second clip shows BJP’s laser light show for the Gujarat election campaigning. (Source: ANI/Twitter) A 49-second clip shows BJP’s laser light show for the Gujarat election campaigning. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

As Gujarat gears up to elect its next government in two phases of voting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with a new way to woo voters in the state. Along with countless rallies, the party that has been ruling since the past 22 years, has put up a laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Posted by ANI, a 49-second clip has surfaced on social media that shows the light show, which BJP is using to maintain its grip over the state. “#WATCH #Visuals from BJP’s laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, last night #GujaratElection2017,”the tweet read.

Watch the video here.

