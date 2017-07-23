WATCH: This Bhangra edition of Despacito will make your day

The video has over 30,000 reactions. (Source: Bhangra Empire/Facebook) The video has over 30,000 reactions. (Source: Bhangra Empire/Facebook)

From time to time there are certain songs that catch the fancy of the Internet, and as of now it is Despacito. This creation by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee broke the Internet. Recently the song was declared as the most streamed song of all time, overtaking Justin Bieber’s hit single Baby. As is the case with such songs, several mash ups and covers of the song are already floating on social media. And the latest to join the bandwagon is a Bhangra edition of the Spanish song. Yes, in a video uploaded online one can see a group of young men and women doing ‘bhangra’ on a mashup of Despacito and other Punjabi songs. And to be fair, the result is pretty entertaining. The video was uploaded by Bhangra Empire, a San Francisco based dance team in California, and has more than 30,000 reactions and over 22,000 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

