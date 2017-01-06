WATCH: This woman’s powerful poem after Bengaluru mass molestation will make you think

In the face of snide remarks by politicians, a young woman from Tamil Nadu decided to speak her mind, through a poem.(Source: Satshya Ann Tharien/Facebook) In the face of snide remarks by politicians, a young woman from Tamil Nadu decided to speak her mind, through a poem.(Source: Satshya Ann Tharien/Facebook)

While the Bengaluru ‘mass molestation’ incident triggered widespread outrage against the perpetrators and the police, insensitive remarks by political leaders added more fuel to the fire. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara was of the opinion that “these kind of things do happen” and blamed the rowdy behaviour on youngsters trying to copy Westerners — not just their mindsets but also their way of dressing; while Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi compared women to sugar and men to ants that cannot be kept away from the former. In the face of such snide remarks by politicians, a young woman from Tamil Nadu decided to speak her mind, through a poem.

Satshya Ann Tharien, a 23-year-old from Oddanchatram, Tamil Nadu, took to Facebook and wrote how she is in a state of utter disbelief and anger. She goes on to recite a poem in which she asserts — “I am not your sugar; I am not your petrol. I am just a human being, with fire in my soul.”

There’s so much conversation about the Bengaluru mass molestation – ranging from the ridiculous statements by politicians to “Well what else can you expect from a drunk crowd?”.

It’s not just this incident – there’s been a wave of sexist statements that just don’t have a place today, in 2017. And the idea that these kind of ideas are still propagated makes me really mad. And when I’m angry, I write.

Debate about the Bengaluru ‘mass molestation’ incident blew up, especially after people on Twitter called out the others for starting a trivial discussion using the hashtag #NotAllMen at a time when an important issue was being raised.

The state government and police came under much flak for not being able to maintain law and order, in spite of over 1,500 police personnel deployed in Bengaluru that night.

