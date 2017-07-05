WATCH: Millions are WOWED by this man singing at the railway station

The videos were shared on Facebook and the post had garnered over 60,000 shares in past few days. (Source: Sushil Singh/Facebook) The videos were shared on Facebook and the post had garnered over 60,000 shares in past few days. (Source: Sushil Singh/Facebook)

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest examples of stars born from the Internet space. And India has talent hidden across the country, just waiting to be discovered. Take, for example, this man who was shot while singing and playing the guitar at a railway station. Sushil Singh from Uttar Pradesh was travelling to Nainital when he came across an amazing singer on a train. As the train stopped at a station, he recorded three videos of his fellow passenger singing popular Hindi songs and it is now going viral. One of his videos has already crossed the million mark while the others are also close.

The talented singer not only had a good voice and pitch, he enthralled several passengers at the platform with his guitar skills. Playing few beats on the back of his instrument, he flaunted his skills on demands of his friends. The talented singer has been identified as Souvik Mukhopadhyay, who is a government plumbing contractor at Purulia, West Bengal.

From Kumar Sanu’s 1990s hit like ‘Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein’ to Arijit Singh’s latest hit ‘Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho’, clearly, the singer knew how to entertain all through his music.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd