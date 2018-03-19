WATCH: This scary video of vehicle being washed away during flash flood in Brazil is going viral

Heavy rainfall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, caused severe floods on March 16. (Source: Severe Weather Europe/ Facebook) Heavy rainfall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, caused severe floods on March 16. (Source: Severe Weather Europe/ Facebook)

That weather has been suddenly changing around the world is a fact of nature. While Europe deals with a sudden blast of chill, Brazil witnessed a rainfall that has caused severe flash floods, power outages and even landslides. One such instance was in the city of Belo Horizonte, which witnessed such heavy rainfall that the roads were flooded, causing some severe damage.

A horrifying video capturing the impact of the floods is now going viral. In a footage released by the city’s fire department, a dozen of cars can be seen being swept away due to high water current. The shocking video, apparently filmed on March 16, is going viral online and shows toppled cars fully submerged in the water. Reportedly, many commuters were injured after being trapped in cars, while being swept away by the flood water currents.

Watch the video here:

