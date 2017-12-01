VIDEO: Beer Yoga not your thing, here comes Biryani Yoga

Loved beer yoga? Want to give Biryani yoga a try? (Source: Sanjaycomedy/YouTube) Loved beer yoga? Want to give Biryani yoga a try? (Source: Sanjaycomedy/YouTube)

If you thought Beer yoga was a thing, step aside and make way for Biryani Yoga. Yes, you read that right. If practicing yoga is not much of a motivator for you to stay healthy, then adding a plate of biryani might just do it for you. As strange as it sounds, this is an interesting way to involve all your foodie friends as well and indulge in a healthy aromatic fitness regime. Once done with the routine, there is no harm in finishing up the plate as well. This 1.48-minute clip, featuring people doing yoga with a plate of biryani, is a satirical take on the ongoing unusual trends circling fitness and yoga. In a comical way, they are telling people to not be all that creative when it comes to fitness.

(Disclaimer: Video has adult content and profanity. Viewers discretion advised)

Watch the video here:

All this Biryani talk making you hungry, why not do some yoga before that?

