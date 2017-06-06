Latest News

WATCH: Bear breaks into this house and plays the piano

The bear could be seen roaming about the living space nonchalantly and then suddenly stopped to strike a few keys on the piano.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 6, 2017 3:55 pm
bear playing piano, funny animal videos, bears crashed at home in colordo, funny bear videos, indian express, indian express news In the video the bear can be seen getting up on its hind legs and striking a few keys on a piano. (Source: Storyful Rights Management/ Youtube)

Trust animals to do really incredible things. While the huge, swarthy elephants are capable of showering a lot on love on people, two camels in Dubai decided to hump in the middle of the road. But that’s not all. A video uploaded on Youtube shows how a bear crashed into a home and played the piano. Yes, you read that right.

Homeowners in the American state of Colorado were in for a shock when they came home and found their kitchen in a state of complete disarray. According to a report on Fox 29, they even complained to the police thinking it to be a case of burglary. But when security cameras were checked, the recordings revealed a different story altogether. Instead of a burglar, it was actually  a black bear who could be seen moving about the living area rather nonchalantly for some time. But it was the piano that caught the animal’s fancy as it stood on its hind legs and struck a few keys.

