Bear trouble: Colorado man wakes up to find a bear raiding his refrigerator

A fire department in Colorado was recently dispatched to help a caller — reporting a break-in — by a bear.

On morning of April 30, a man reported the presence of a bear on the second floor of his house in Avon. The Eagle River Fire Protection District — assisted by the Eagle County Sheriffs — went to the house at 4.45am to find a small bear rummaging through the refrigerator.

The resident of the apartment had locked himself inside his bedroom out of fear while the officials tried to get the bear out. A video recorded at the site of the incident shows the county officials calling out to the bear to leave the room. The bear is seen coming out of the living room and running along the adjoining corridor.

Watch the video here.

The ERFPD reported that the bear vacated the premises on its own and no harm was caused to either bear or man.

The ERFPD ended its message on Facebook by advising everyone to keep their windows and doors locked and not leave any food or garbage outdoors that could potentially attract animals.

