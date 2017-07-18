WATCH: Bear riding a shotgun and waving at others is the funniest thing you will watch today

The video is going viral and has more than 1,500 reactions at the time of writing. (Source: News.com.au/Facebook) The video is going viral and has more than 1,500 reactions at the time of writing. (Source: News.com.au/Facebook)

Internet is a funny place, and there is no end to the absurd things one can find there. And truth be told, people on social media love animal videos, and Internet provides you plenty of them. Though most of them are cute and tug at our heartstrings, have you seen a bear riding a shotgun? Yes, this happened. In a video uploaded on the Facebook page by News.com.au, one can see a man riding a motorcycle with an enormous brown bear in the sidecar. The animal even waves at the fellow commuters. Though much is not mentioned, it is clear that it took place in Russia. People are loving the video and it has more than 1,500 reactions and around 450 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

