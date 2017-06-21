Latest News

WATCH: BBC anchor sits doing nothing LIVE on air for 4 mins because of technical snag

BBC anchor Huw Edwards sat in the studio, twiddling his thumbs and looking extremely bored thanks to a technical snag, while the world watched.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 21, 2017 9:07 pm
funny newsroom video, bbc journalist waits for show to start, awkward newsroom videos, funny videos, indian express, indian express news Reporting on television can be challenging. (Source: TV Newsroom/Facebook)
Top News

Reporting on live television can be challenging, and the anchor must be equipped to handle any situation. Things may not always turn out according to plan, and in such cases it can get awkward. However, for BBC anchor Huw Edwards, things turned out to be extremely uncomfortable when due to a massive technical breakdown on his flagship show, BBC News At Ten, the anchor had to sit and wait – patiently for almost 4 minutes – for the show to start.

While the news graphics and alert introductions kept on repeating over and over again, Edwards was sitting, sombre and – well, probably bored – sometimes folding his hands and at other times scribbling something on his notepad. Finally when things did resume, Edwards alluded to the technical snag as “a few technical problems, for which we apologise”, and carried on with the show as if nothing happened.

Where did the last 4 minutes go, people?!

Well, at least it makes for a fun viewing.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 21: Latest News