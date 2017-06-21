WATCH: BBC anchor sits doing nothing LIVE on air for 4 mins because of technical snag

Reporting on television can be challenging. (Source: TV Newsroom/Facebook) Reporting on television can be challenging. (Source: TV Newsroom/Facebook)

Reporting on live television can be challenging, and the anchor must be equipped to handle any situation. Things may not always turn out according to plan, and in such cases it can get awkward. However, for BBC anchor Huw Edwards, things turned out to be extremely uncomfortable when due to a massive technical breakdown on his flagship show, BBC News At Ten, the anchor had to sit and wait – patiently for almost 4 minutes – for the show to start.

While the news graphics and alert introductions kept on repeating over and over again, Edwards was sitting, sombre and – well, probably bored – sometimes folding his hands and at other times scribbling something on his notepad. Finally when things did resume, Edwards alluded to the technical snag as “a few technical problems, for which we apologise”, and carried on with the show as if nothing happened.

Where did the last 4 minutes go, people?!

Well, at least it makes for a fun viewing.

Watch the video here.

