WATCH: If tea is your favourite beverage, then you will totally agree with this tea lover

There are often debates between tea and coffee lovers, each pitching their beverage to be the better one. Here is a 'Chai' lover who in a very poetic way describes why he will always pick tea over coffee.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 10, 2018 5:51 pm
chai vs coffee debate, chai lovers, poetry on chai, tea vs coffee debate, tea video, poems on tea, viral video on tea, Indian express, indian express news Which of the two beverages do you like? Tea or coffee? (Source: Kommune India/YouTube)
If you have always preferred tea over coffee, then relating to this video will come easy to you. The battle of beverages is a common phenomenon, which technically can have no winner, yet both tea and coffee lovers pitch their drink to be better than the other. One such tea lover Hussain Haidry effectively has declared ‘chai’ as the ultimate winner and he sure has key points for the same. Wondering what he has to say about his favourite beverage? Here take a look.

Do you agree with his reasoning? Tell us in the comments section below.

  1. R
    rishi
    Mar 10, 2018 at 6:24 pm
    Nice presentation.....TEA....The Eternal Drink of the poorest to the richest !
    1. A
      abu
      Mar 10, 2018 at 6:21 pm
      A 1000 cheers to chai.
