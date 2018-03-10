WATCH: If tea is your favourite beverage, then you will totally agree with this tea lover

Which of the two beverages do you like? Tea or coffee? (Source: Kommune India/YouTube) Which of the two beverages do you like? Tea or coffee? (Source: Kommune India/YouTube)

If you have always preferred tea over coffee, then relating to this video will come easy to you. The battle of beverages is a common phenomenon, which technically can have no winner, yet both tea and coffee lovers pitch their drink to be better than the other. One such tea lover Hussain Haidry effectively has declared ‘chai’ as the ultimate winner and he sure has key points for the same. Wondering what he has to say about his favourite beverage? Here take a look.

Watch the video here:

Do you agree with his reasoning? Tell us in the comments section below.

