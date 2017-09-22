VIDEO: Easy ways to prepare Bathukamma

The Bathukamma is immersed in water before dusk, (Source: Anudeep Kambhampati/YouTube) The Bathukamma is immersed in water before dusk, (Source: Anudeep Kambhampati/YouTube)

Bathukamma, that means ‘Mother Goddess come Alive’, is an integral flower festival in Telegana, celebrated by the women of the state. The nine-day fesivity begins on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya and after much fanfare concludes on Pedha or Saddula Bathukamma that falls two days before Dussehra. The festival celebrates the abundance that nature has to offer as women use wild and exotic flowers to decorate and make Bathukamma. Preparing Bathukamma requires some work and on the final day of the festival men of the household go out to gather glowers, which are later arranged by the women of the household. The flowers are placed on concentric circles on the brass plate known as tambalan, one layer over the over and the bigger and brighter the Bathukamma is the better it is considered. Later they are placed before the goddess and immersed before dusk.

Watch these videos to know how to prepare Bathukamma.

Learn how to prepare Bathukamma.



It is not as difficult as it looks. Watch this video to know how to arrange the flowers.



