From a bar dancer’s daughter to a drummer, watch how this girl got a scholarship in Washington DC

Not letting the odds break her, this girl decided to make her background her strength and follow her dreams. (Source: Josh Talks/YouTube) Not letting the odds break her, this girl decided to make her background her strength and follow her dreams. (Source: Josh Talks/YouTube)

A sex worker’s life in India is far from easy. From being bullied and shamed to being in the so-called low grade profession, people in this profession are seldom given any respect or position in the society. The same treatment is extended to the children of these workers, who are often expected to follow in their footsteps. However, a girl decided to change her future instead of falling into the trap and changed her destiny.

A video, which was released in 2015, shows the young girl – Sheetal Jain – sharing her journey about her life in Kamathipura to start her own school in her area. Reciting her story from her childhood, Jain explains how she had no clue about her mother’s profession and used to help her get ready. With time, she realised that her mother was a bar dancer. However, she did not let her tough life to stop her from achieving her dreams. Watch the inspiring story of this girl who started off as a bar dancer’s daughter but is a successful drummer now.

Watch the video here:

