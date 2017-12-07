WATCH: Video of Bahrain musicians singing Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry’ goes viral

Led by Bahraini singer Mohammed al-Bakri, an all-male choir sang Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry’. (Source: كن مثل بلال/Facebook) Led by Bahraini singer Mohammed al-Bakri, an all-male choir sang Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry’. (Source: كن مثل بلال/Facebook)

A video of an all-male musical group from Bahrain singing Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry with a Bahraini twist is being widely shared on social media. Clad in traditional Arabian thobes, the group is led by Bahraini singer Mohammed al-Bakri, who – along with his fellow musicians – uses traditional Bahraini musical instruments such as the oud guitar and hennaed drums to accompany the 1979 classic. Towards the end, a few musicians even shook a leg to the track.

Ever since it was posted online, the video has gone viral and had raked in more than 2.6 million views, at the time of writing. The 4.26-minute clip has also collected over 50,000 shares and 26,000 likes on Facebook. It has also stirred a series of mixed reactions on social media – with some praising it while others criticising the video as they found it ironical that a group of Arab men were singing about the plight of women. “What happened to their young king who is fighting corruption? And putting princes in jail for corruption??? He is allowing this now????” one user commented.

Watch the video here.

Here’s the viral video.

