BAFTA 2018: Emma Watson brings Time’s Up campaign to the UK, watch video

Several celebrities turned up wearing black at the recently concluded British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The choice of the colour revealed their solidarity to the Time’s Up campaign much like how it was at the Golden Globes Awards. Spearheaded by Reese Witherspoon and aided by other actors like Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Natalie Portman, Shonda Rhimes, Emma Stone, among others, Time’s Up called for a unified change for women, not only in the entertainment industry but across all sectors. And now the movement, led by Watson, has been launched in the UK and the show of black at the BAFTA was a powerful representation of it. A separate fund has been created for it and Watson herself has donated £1 million.

The actor, who could not attend BAFTA, shared a video in which she spoke about the movement and bringing it to the UK. “Time’s Up is time’s up to sexual harassment, bullying, abuse and lack of representation,” she said. Talking about the movement, she said, “This is about women standing shoulder to shoulder, women and men across all workplaces.” She also shared a link for those would like to donate.

We are bringing it home to the UK! @timesupnow Link here and in my bio to donate to the UK Justice and Equality fund. http://t.co/90ymNXxElk pic.twitter.com/D5Ebz48KAn — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) February 18, 2018

