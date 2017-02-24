Having a bad week? Stop everything and watch this adorable baby panda to set your mood right!

The high cuteness quotient is breaking Internet. (Source: iPanda/ Facebook) The high cuteness quotient is breaking Internet. (Source: iPanda/ Facebook)

Babies of any living being are cute, but when it comes to baby pandas, people are just awed by their cuteness. Let’s just agree that they are the epitome of cuteness, isn’t it that the reason why the job of a panda keeper was considered one of the best jobs?

Well, if you agree with the above statement then there’s some more reason to feel bad and happy at the same time. Happy because you can’t have enough of this and sad as you’ll regret that it’s not you.

A video of a baby panda clinching the leg of its keeper has gone viral. The adorable one keeps restricting its keeper from planting some bamboo plants in its cell while cuddling by his leg. No matter how many times, he mounts the cub at a higher position, it climbs down to play. Of course, playing is more important than work, isn’t it?

Surely, people can’t have enough of its cuteness as the video has gone viral in few hours. The video has over 100 million views and has been shared over 1 million times, at the time of writing.

