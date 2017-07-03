WATCH: Baba Sehgal’s new song tells you all you need to know about GST (or not)

Baba Sehgal’s song about GST will make your day. (Source: Baba Sehgal Entertainment/ Youtube) Baba Sehgal’s song about GST will make your day. (Source: Baba Sehgal Entertainment/ Youtube)

On July 1 the Union Government rolled out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and since then social media has been abuzz with opinions and memes. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi described GST as a “Good and a Simple Tax”, common people are still finding it hard to wrap their heads around this concept. While people are busy comprehending it, rapper Baba Sehgal, who had earlier composed a song on demonetisation is back again with his take on GST. In a video uploaded by him one can see Sehgal providing his opinion on the concept. Though he does not really help, he does chalk out the way people should behave now that GST is here to say.

“Laagu ho gaya GST, now people show some honesty,” he sings. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Watch the video here.



