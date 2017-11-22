Baba Sehgal is back with a ‘Googla ka zamana’ video, and we STILL don’t know why

Have you heard Baba Sehgal’s latest video on Google search? (Source: Baba Sehgal/Facebook) Have you heard Baba Sehgal’s latest video on Google search? (Source: Baba Sehgal/Facebook)

Rolling out quirky singles every now and then, Baba Sehgal has been trying to entertain social media users with his rhyme-game. It all started with ‘Sasti Masti’ – the Hindi version of Cheap Thrills this year, and then he came up with songs on many topics — right from GST to demonetisation and even Despacito! The 51-year-old, who began his rapping journey much before Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah, has now released another song on the era of Google search.

Titled ‘Google ka zamana hai’, the track sheds light on how the search engine has been ruling most lives across the globe. Jisko dekho laga hai, raat ko bhi jaga hai… info le lo kisiki baby, Google apna saga hai, he sings. From Google maps to online shopping websites, Sehgal has made an observation on almost everything – but it hardly, errr… even makes sense. With more than 260,000 likes and 7,000 shares at the time of writing, the clip has made quite a lot of buzz in the online space.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd