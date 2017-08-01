WATCH: Baba Sehgal wants to share watermelon with Ellen DeGeneres (why???!!!)

Baba Sehgal’s penchant for weird lyrics continues with this ode to Ellen DeGeneres. (Baba Sehgal/Facebook) Baba Sehgal’s penchant for weird lyrics continues with this ode to Ellen DeGeneres. (Baba Sehgal/Facebook)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Ellen DeGeneres has a massive fan following in India. But there is one celebrity fan of the American comedian and host of The Ellen Show whom we may not know of. Till now, that is. While both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have appeared on her show and conveyed our love to the host, singer and rapper Baba Sehgal decided he would have none of that and, instead, dedicated a song to the one he loves ‘moster’.

Sehgal posted a video on his Facebook page where the singer explicitly expresses his love for the host, but for some very ‘sweet’ reason wants her to share a watermelon with him. And things just get more bizarre from there. At one point in the song he sings, “You are a vegan and live in LA/ Dirty clothes in hindi are mailey mailey.” Yes, every word is true. Of course, going by Sehgal’s past couple of songs, the lyrics shouldn’t come as surprise, and maybe we should just have a duet between Sehgal and Dhinchak Pooja.

In the meantime, watch his latest video here.

