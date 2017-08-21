‘Dil ko peeto’ is what you’ll be doing after you hear Baba Sehgal’s cover of Despacito

What is your favourite? — Despacito or Dil Ko Na Peeto? (Source: Baba Sehgal/Facebook) What is your favourite? — Despacito or Dil Ko Na Peeto? (Source: Baba Sehgal/Facebook)

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito is the latest number to have got people across the world grooving to its tune. With that, it also joined the likes of Shape of You and Cheap Thrills, with numerous covers, music and dance renditions of the song coming up everyday on the Internet. Closer home, it is now Baba Sehgal who has sung a version of the Latino number, and also one of our favourites. Sehgal, who had earlier come up with the desi version of Sia’s Cheap Thrills, has now sung ‘Dil ko na peeto’ — the desi version of Despacito. Many of you might frown and want to dismiss it off as cringe-pop, but with close to 1,800 shares of the video on his Facebook page, he has clearly gone viral.

Watch the video here.

