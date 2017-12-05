VIDEO: Baba Sehgal is back with an Ed Sheeran-inspired breakup song, and it’s making us break up ‘on the inside’

Top Stories
Baba Sehgal's new breakup song Tape of You is his take on Ed Sheeran's famous song, Shape of You. But, of course it is Sehgal's version and it might be the most weird breakup song you have heard in recent times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2017 7:29 pm
Trust Baba Sehgal to come up with something like this.

It is no secret that breakups can be difficult and each one has their own way of dealing with it. But you ought to trust Baba Sehgal to give a completely new spin to it. The singer, who in the past, has given us several ‘gems’, is back again with his breakup song, Tape of You. Well, if the name of the song reminds you of Ed Sheeran’s famous Shape of You, then you would not be wrong. Sehgal does a Hindi cover of the song and we really wish he hadn’t. Much like his other songs, the lyrics stand out and they will leave you with a myriad of emotions, and we are not really exaggerating. If you want a sample of some of the lyrics. read on.

“Ek phone hee kar deti tu/Mere dil ko chain padta
Chal chal re I am not tere liye free
Gori mujhe jaan le ab mujhe pehchaan le tu.”

